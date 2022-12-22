News you can trust since 1838
Man and woman arrested in Bicester on suspicion of selling class A drugs

A man and a woman have been arrested in Bicester on suspicion of selling class A drugs .

By Jack Ingham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 9:48am
Man and woman arrested on suspicion of selling class A drugs in Bicester.
Last night (December 21), police arrested a 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman after conducting a warrant at an address on Nuthatch Way, Bicester.

After a large amount of drugs and stolen property were seized from the address, the man and woman were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and C drugs as well as possession of criminal property.

Both have been released from custody while the investigation is ongoing.

If you wish to report a crime to Thames Valley Police, visit thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or dial 101.