Man and woman arrested in Bicester on suspicion of selling class A drugs
A man and a woman have been arrested in Bicester on suspicion of selling class A drugs .
By Jack Ingham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 9:48am
Last night (December 21), police arrested a 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman after conducting a warrant at an address on Nuthatch Way, Bicester.
After a large amount of drugs and stolen property were seized from the address, the man and woman were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and C drugs as well as possession of criminal property.
