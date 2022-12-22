Man and woman arrested in Bicester on suspicion of selling class A drugs

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of selling class A drugs in Bicester.

Last night (December 21), police arrested a 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman after conducting a warrant at an address on Nuthatch Way, Bicester.

After a large amount of drugs and stolen property were seized from the address, the man and woman were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and C drugs as well as possession of criminal property.

Both have been released from custody while the investigation is ongoing.