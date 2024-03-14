Man and woman arrested as part of ongoing Bicester murder investigation
The man and woman, both in their twenties, were arrested yesterday (March 13) and remain in custody following the death of a man in his forties.
Police were called to an incident at a house on Mullein Road at 12.20pm after reports a man had been injured.
The man was given emergency treatment by paramedics, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still at the scene and said they are likely to remain in the area for “some time”.
Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther said: “We have launched a murder inquiry following this incident.
“Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has died, and we are providing support to them at this extremely difficult time.
“Although we are in the very early stages of our enquiries we have made two arrests. At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident and that the two parties were known to each other.”
The police have informed the man’s next of kin and family and are currently offering them support.
Officer Will Crowther added: “We would ask anyone who may have information around the circumstances of this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police, calling 101 quoting reference 43240117688.
“Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence while we carry out our enquiries, if anyone has any concerns or wishes to raise anything then please do speak to one our uniformed officers.”