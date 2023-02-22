News you can trust since 1838
Man accused of robbing teenagers with a knife at Bicester Village

A man has been charged with two counts of robbery after allegedly robbing teenagers with a knife outside Bicester Village shopping centre.

By Jack Ingham
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 11:32am

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, 27-year-old Reece Gordon from Sefton Avenue in Harrow was charged last night (Tuesday February 21) with two counts of robbery.

The charge relates to an incident in Pingle Drive, just outside of Bicester Village shopping centre on Thursday February 16, when a boy and girl, both in their teens, were threatened with a knife and had their shopping from Bicester Village stolen from them.

Gordon will appear before the Oxford Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday February 22).

