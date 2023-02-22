Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, 27-year-old Reece Gordon from Sefton Avenue in Harrow was charged last night (Tuesday February 21) with two counts of robbery.

The charge relates to an incident in Pingle Drive, just outside of Bicester Village shopping centre on Thursday February 16, when a boy and girl, both in their teens, were threatened with a knife and had their shopping from Bicester Village stolen from them.