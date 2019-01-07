Man accused of Brackley murder pleads guilty on first day of trial

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a 23-year-old man from Brackley on the day his murder trial was set to start.

Robert Fields, 22, from Brackley, was due to stand trial today for the murder of Augustus ‘Gus’ Davies in June last year.

But at Northampton Crown Court today (December 7), Fields appeared in the dock to plead guilty to the killing.

The family and friends who gathered in court to hear the trial held back tears as Fields changed his plea.

Fields entered a not-guilty plea in 2018. His trial was scheduled to last six weeks.

A co-defendant, Amanda Butler, 40, from Brackley, did not appear in court today.

She is charged with seven counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and possessing cash gained from criminal activity, to which she pleaded not guilty.