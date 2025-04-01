Man, 19, charged in connection with rape in Banbury's People's Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a rape in People's Park, Banbury, in the early hours of Sunday morning (March 30).

Faris Suleiman, aged 19 of no fixed abode, will appear at Oxford Crown Court on May 2, charged with one count of rape.

As we reported at the time, police cordoned off the area while they investigated the scene.

The incident took place between 2.30am and 3.30am.