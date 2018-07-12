Man, 18, airlifted to hospital after stabbing in Banbury

An 18-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed in Banbury yesterday (Wednesday, July 11).

Emergency services were called to Woburn Close, Grimsbury, after reports of an assault at around 4.15pm.

The air ambulance landed on the field off Ermont Way to take the victim to hospital. Photo: Peter Spackman

The victim had injuries to the leg and torso and was taken by air ambulance, which landed in the field off Ermont Way, to hospital for treatment - he has since been discharged.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman: "An investigation into the incident is taking place and people may see an increased number of people in the area today. No arrests have yet been made."

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any information about the incident, is asked to call 101.