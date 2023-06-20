Thames Valley Police said they are aware of ‘regular incidents on Bretch Hill involving an orange motorbike being ridden around in a dangerous manner and the rider verbally abusing members of the public’.
“On Saturday, a 20 year old male was arrested for these offences and taken into custody,” they said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police have asked the public to provide further information that may help their inquiries on 101 or, should they wish to remain anonymous, contact crime stoppers online.
Residents in the Bretch Hill area said on social media the problem of youths riding motorcycles, often without helmets or protective clothing, around public parks ‘at high speed’ causes a danger to pedestrians. One reported ‘several scramblers’ being ridden around Princess Diana Park, on footpaths and estate roads.
Others on the Thames Valley Police Cherwell Facebook page complained of similar unsafe motorbike riding at Ironstones, Hillview Park and Ruscote.