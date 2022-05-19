Magistrates order £1,000, seized under Proceeds of Crime Act from a Banbury man, be detained by police - court report

Oxford Magistrates Court ordered that £1,000 in cash, seized from Tayaub Tamur Hussain, 27, of Queens Road, Banbury on April 2, 2022, be detained for a further six months, Thames Valley Police having reasonable grounds for suspecting that the money was recoverable property, obtained through unlawful conduct and intended for use in unlawful conduct.

The following cases were also heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Nicholas Luke Mason, 45, of North Side, Steeple Aston: was fined £220 for breaking the 30mph speed limit in a Toyota Corolla on Ardley Road, Middleton Stoney on September 2, 2021. His recorded speed was 38mph. Mason was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £90. His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases involving offences by Banbury area offenders are heard

Nicholas Paul Tanner, 45, of Boxhedge Road West, Banbury: was fined £177 for breaking the 30mph speed limit on Ardley Road, Middleton Stoney on September 2, 2021. His recorded speed was 43mph. Tanner was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 court costs. His driving licence was endorsed with four points.

Josephine Elizabeth Vos, 26, of Manor Farm Lane, Balscote: was fined £115 for breaking the 30mph speed limit on Stratford Road, Wroxton on September 2, 2021. Her recorded speed was 37mph. Vos was ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £90 court costs. Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Marcus Todd-Connor, 19, of Lidsey Road, Banbury: was banned from driving for six months and fined £660 for, between November 15, 2021 and December 12, 2021, failing to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a Volkswagen car believed to have been guilty of an offence on the A41 in Bicester. Todd-Connor was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and court costs of £90.

Piotr Ciesielski, 52, of Arundel Place, Banbury: pleaded not guilty but was convicted of assaulting a police officer at Arundel Road/Edmunds Road, Banbury on March 9, 2021. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 with £300 prosecution costs. Ciesielski pleaded not guilty but was convicted of possession of cannabis on the same occasion. He was fined £50 for this offence and an order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

Zara Taylor, 33, of Glovers Lane, Middleton Cheney: was fined £120 for breaking the 50mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on August 13, 2021. Her recorded speed was 88mph. Taylor was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £50. Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Kieron Anthony White, 24, of Padbury Drive, Banbury: admitted breaching a community order requiring him to undertake unpaid work. He failed to attend sessions on January 29, February 5, February 12 and February 28 without reasonable excuse within the requisite time period, or at all. White was ordered to undertake 109 hours' unpaid work – an increase of 29 hours on the original order to mark the breach.

Keiron White, 42, of Padbury Drive, Banbury: was fined £100 breaching a suspended sentence order made by Oxford Magistrates on November 22, 2021, by failing to attend planned visits on March 9 and February 28 and failing to comply with a planned telephone contact on March 3, February 25 and February 17. White admitted the breach.

Sarah Mooney, 33, of East Street, Fritwell: was banned from driving for a year and ordered to undergo rehabilitation activity after pleading guilty to driving with excess cocaine in her blood. Mooney was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and court costs of £85.

Katie Iveson, 24, of Allington Court, Banbury: was fined £250 for breaking the 50mph speed limit on the A41 at Bicester on August 13, 2021. Her recorded speed was 77mph. Iveson was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and court costs of £90. Her driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.