Magistrates dish out thousands of pounds worth of fines to Banbury men for breaking Coronavirus lockdown rules - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates' Court where cases from the Banbury area are heard

Costel Marian Bratu, 26, of West Bar Street, Banbury was fined £1,760 for leaving his home without good reason, in contravention of the coronavirus emergency lockdown rules, on January 13. Bratu was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Ionut Bratu, 29, of West Bar Street, Banbury was fined £1,760 for leaving his home without good reason, in contravention of the coronavirus emergency lockdown rules, on January 13. Bratu was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Nauiu Gheorghe, 47, of West Bar Street, Banbury was fined £1,760 for participating in a gathering of more than two people in Ruscote Square, in contravention of the Coronavirus emergency lockdown rules, on January 9. Gheorghe was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

The following cases have also been heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Akhmed Afsar, 35, of Hilton Road, Banbury pleaded guilty of drink driving in a Volkswagon Jetta in Queen’s Road, Banbury on January 11. Afsar had 78 microgram of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was banned from driving for 40 months, fined £180 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Graham Stewart, 52, of School View, Banbury pleaded guilty to driving a Volvo car in Banbury on November 20, 2020 with excess cocaine in his blood. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and ordered to payA a victim surcharge of £34 and £85 court costs.

Rebecca May Jamieson, 30, of Marston Close, Banbury pleaded guilty to driving a BMW car in Kirtlington on October 21, 2020 with excess cocaine in her blood. She was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 with a £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs. She pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty and was ordered to undergo rehabilitation activity. Additionally Jamieson pleaded guilty to breaking the 30mph speed limit and to driving without a licence or insurance. There were no separate penalties for these offences.

Katie Parsons, 34, of Masefield Road, Banbury was fined £660 for driving in Banbury High Street without insurance on December 25, 2020. Parsons was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 costs. Her licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Amanda Jane Thompson, 53, of Road through Dean, Dean, Chipping Norton was fined £216 for breaking the 30mph speed limit on November 2, 2020 in Burford Road, Chipping Norton. Thompson was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £90 costs. Her driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

Kevin Roy Hughes, 34, of Wordsworth Close, Brackley pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagon Golf in Caversfield, Bicester on November 28 with excess cannabis in his blood. Hughes was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £320 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £85 court costs.

Callum Esau Spencer, 28, of Parsons Piece, Banbury pleaded guilty to driving an Audi car on the A41 in Bicester on May 13 without insurance. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 with £85 costs. His licence was endorsed with six penalty points. Spencer also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence on the same occasion. There was no separate penalty for this offence.