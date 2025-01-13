Lock29 defends controversial decision to fine Banbury stallholders for not opening on Boxing Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Banbury’s Lock29 has defended the decision to fine stallholders who didn't open their businesses on Boxing Day.

The controversial decision to issue fines to stallholders caused outrage among some people in town.

But Lock29 boss Stuart McGregor said that traders who received fines had committed to working on Boxing Day when signing their licencing contracts.

He said: “Boxing Day was an important trading day, with Lock29 operating under bank holiday hours to meet visitor expectations. Maintaining consistency on key trading days is essential for encouraging repeat visits and supporting all traders.

“When they sign their licence agreements, traders commit to opening on these days. We do allow tenants flexibility when they cannot open for unavoidable reasons such as staff sickness but on this occasion, proportionate charges were issued to some of the tenants as per the terms and conditions within their licences, calculated as a percentage of typical takings."

Lock29 is currently home to 16 businesses that cover a wide range of needs from street food to jewellery and clothes.

Some of these traders went online to express their thoughts on the issue.

Adrian Brind, owner of AJ's Grub Hub, said: “I was charged for not opening Boxing day as it fell on one of my contracted open days, however I could have closed Christmas eve and not got charged as this fell on a normal closing day.

“I may not agree with said fine but it was small and I knew it was coming.

“I'm not in agreement with everything within the way things are with Lock29 but again, [they are] not forcing me to stay.

“For me it's perfect for my new businesses to get started.”

The development, which was launched in 2020, occupies the ground floor of the old BHS store in Castle Quay shopping centre.

Lock29 is seen as one of Cherwell District Council’s flagship projects in the Waterside development and revitalisation of Banbury’s high street.

Mr McGregor added: “Lock29 is a cost-effective incubator for small businesses, giving entrepreneurs the chance to test and grow their ideas in a supportive, low-risk environment. We’re proud to provide a platform where local businesses can thrive while helping to build a vibrant, dynamic destination for Banbury’s community and beyond.”