LloydsPharmacy to close outlet within Banbury Sainsbury's store next week

The LloydsPharmacy outlet at Banbury's Sainsbury store is set to close next Tuesday (June 13).

The company announced the closure of all 237 of its UK pharmacy outlets located in Sainsbury's stores in January.

Customers who use the pharmacy have been advised to choose an alternative pharmacy as soon as possible.

It is hoped another operator will take over the Banbury outlet, which is used by thousands of patients, but nothing has yet been confirmed by Sainsbury’s.

Speaking earlier in the year about the closures, Chief Executive Officer of LloydsPharmacy, Kevin Birch, said: "This decision has not been an easy one, and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

"We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months."