Learner driver faces disqualification after filming himself on his phone while driving near Banbury

Learner drive caught filming on phone in village near Banbury.

Last night (Wednesday, November 7), Thames Valley Police officers spotted the driver of the bright yellow Seat filming on his phone as he drove past them as the officers were dealing with a drunk driver on Station Road in Lower Heyford.

The police posted to TVP Cherwell’s Facebook page that it was: "Probably not the smartest of ideas when you only have a provisional driving license and no insurance."

Advertisement

The driver had his vehicle seized and was reported for the offences of driving while using a mobile phone, driving otherwise in accordance with a license and driving without insurance.