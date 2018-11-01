'Leading figures' in Banbury county lines drug operation jailed among 12 others

Eight people from Banbury have been jailed as part of a police campaign to tackle organised crime and 'county lines' drug dealing in the town.

Operation Roebuck saw a number of arrests being made following warrants being carried out on April 18, and on July 17 and 18.

(Clockwise from top left) Tayaub Hussain, Carl Rigby, Richard Jakeman and Carl Bleach. Photos: Thames Valley Police

Following this a number of people, including children, have been convicted of a variety of drug offences, with the latest involving 'leading figures' in the county lines operation last Thursday (October 25).

Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Prescott-Mayling said: “Thames Valley Police are committed to tackling drug dealing and particularly those who exploit the vulnerable in our society.

“This operation is part of our Stronghold campaign to work with the community in order to tackle serious and organised crime.

“We will continue to arrest and prosecute those who are active in this type of criminal activity wherever they come from and the fact many of those prosecuted do not originate from Thames Valley shows are determination to address this issue.”

(Clockwise from top left) Tejuan Thomas, Dejon Simon, Gregory Robinson, Simeon Bayoh, Abdussalaam Salmin and Michael Bennett. Photos: Thames Valley Police

Mohammed Zaheer Noor, 36, of Danesmoor, Banbury, was sentenced to four years and eight months’ imprisonment at Oxford Crown Court on October 25, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine. He was also ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

On the same day, Leon Caton, 26, of Warwick Road, Banbury was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment after also pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine. He was also ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge and forfeited a sum of drugs and cash.

Caton and Noor were leading figures of the ‘K drugs line’ operating in Banbury, according to police, as they controlled a telephone number that was used to supply drugs in the area, ‘on a commercial scale’.

Two others, Cheryl James, 48, of Lord Fielding Close, Banbury, and Nicholas Warrington, 39, of Woodfield, Banbury, were both sentenced for being concerned in the supply of cocaine as part of the same drugs line.

James was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and Warrington was sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment at Oxford Crown Court on August 16.

A number of other people have also been convicted as a result of the wider operation.

Tayuab Hussain, 24, of Queens Road, Banbury, was sentenced to two years’ and eight months’ imprisonment at Oxford Crown Court on October 25. He pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine.

Richard Jakeman, 45, of Marlborough Road, Banbury was convicted and sentenced for supplying cocaine and heroin at Oxford Crown Court on August 31. He was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment.

Carl Bleach, 28, of Mold Crescent, Banbury, was convicted and sentenced to two years’ and eight months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a victim surcharge for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin at Oxford Crown Court on June 1.

Carl Rigby, 30, of Prescott Avenue, Banbury, pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine and heroin. He was sentenced to two years’ and eight months’ imprisonment at Oxford Crown Court and ordered to pay a victim surcharge following a hearing October 19.

Tejuan Thomas, 21, of Brookfield Road, London, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, and supplying cocaine. He was sentenced to three years and two months imprisonment and ordered to pay a victim surcharge at Oxford Crown Court on October 9.

Dejon Simon, 23, of Gravesend Road, London, was convicted and sentenced for supplying cocaine at Oxford Crown Court on October 19. He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and order to pay a victim surcharge.

Michael Bennett, 33, of Armstead Road, Pendeford, Wolverhampton, was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment at Oxford Crown Court on July 26, after he was convicted of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and possession of prohibited weapon, which was a Taser disguised as a torch.

Gregory Robinson, 21, of Hammersmith Grove, Hammersmith, was convicted for being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine at Oxford Crown Court on May 23. He was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment, forfeited £400 cash as well as knives and a mobile phone.

Simeon Bayoh, 27, of Osbaldeston Road, London, was convicted for possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and possession of criminal property on May 1. He was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment, forfeited over £400 in cash. Drugs seized from him were destroyed.

Finally Abdussalaam Salmin, 25, of Towan Avenue, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin at Oxford Crown Court on July 4.

In addition six people were dealt with by the youth courts in relation to drugs offences, four people were given community orders or fines and three people were given suspended sentences.