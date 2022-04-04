Large fight involving dozens of people breaks out after Brackley Town's victory at the weekend

A large fight involving dozens of people broke out after Brackley Town's victory at the weekend.

By News Reporter
Monday, 4th April 2022, 5:21 pm
Police now are appealing for information following what they described as a 'violent disorder' outside the ground in Churchill Way.

Police now are appealing for information following what they described as a 'violent disorder' outside the ground in Churchill Way.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 2, between 5pm and 6pm, when a large fight involving 35-40 people took place following the game between Brackley Town and Gateshead Town.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 (incident number 22000187605).

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Brackley Town clinch crucial win over title rivals Gateshead