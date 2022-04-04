Large fight involving dozens of people breaks out after Brackley Town's victory at the weekend

Police now are appealing for information following what they described as a 'violent disorder' outside the ground in Churchill Way.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 2, between 5pm and 6pm, when a large fight involving 35-40 people took place following the game between Brackley Town and Gateshead Town.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 (incident number 22000187605).