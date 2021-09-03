Large amount of drugs and money - as well as two knives - found in stolen car near Banbury
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of multiple offences
A large amount of drugs and money, as well as two knives, were found in a stolen car near Banbury.
Police said three men have been arrested on suspicion of multiple offences after a stop was carried out on the M40.
Officers pulled over a black Audi that was suspected to have been stolen between junction 12 and 11 on the southbound carriageway of the motorway shortly after 4pm yesterday (Thursday September 2).
A police spokesperson said: "A quantity of cash, scales, a quantity of drugs and two knives were seized from the vehicle."
A 22-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon.
A 24-year-old man from Walsall was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to supply drugs other than class A.
A 20-year-old man from Walsall was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession with intent to supply drugs other than class A and possession of a knife/bladed article.
All three remain in police custody at this time while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 215 of 2 September.