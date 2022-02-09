Laptop stolen during vehicle break-in at supermarket car park in Bicester

Thames Valley Police have launched a witness appeal to a vehicle break-in which occurred in the car park of the Tesco supermarket in Bicester yesterday, Tuesday February 8.

By Matt Elofson
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:41 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 10:42 am
Thames Valley Police have launched a witness appeal to a vehicle break-in which occurred in the car park of the Tesco supermarket in Bicester yesterday, Tuesday February 8.

A van break-in occurred at the car park of Tesco in Lakeview Drive, Bicester, yesterday afternoon around 12.35. A laptop computer was stolen during the vehicle break-in.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police later arrested three men in connection to the incident.

Police arrested two men, aged 28 and 25, from Milton Keynes and a man, aged 23, from Wigan. All three men were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and remain in police custody today, Wednesday February 9.

Anyone who has information about the vehicle break-in can contact police on 101 using crime reference number: 43220058994.