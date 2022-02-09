Thames Valley Police have launched a witness appeal to a vehicle break-in which occurred in the car park of the Tesco supermarket in Bicester yesterday, Tuesday February 8.

A van break-in occurred at the car park of Tesco in Lakeview Drive, Bicester, yesterday afternoon around 12.35. A laptop computer was stolen during the vehicle break-in.

Police later arrested three men in connection to the incident.

Police arrested two men, aged 28 and 25, from Milton Keynes and a man, aged 23, from Wigan. All three men were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and remain in police custody today, Wednesday February 9.