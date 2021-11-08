Kineton man charged with multiple sex crime offences

The Warwickshire Police confirmed police arrested Oliver Biddlestone, 37, of St. Peter’s Road, Kineton, on Thursday morning (November 4) at his place of work in Kineton.

He was later charged with multiple offences, which included breaching a sexual harm prevention order, failing to comply with notification requirement of being on the sex offenders register and making indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of a child.

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Friday November 5 where he was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on December 2.