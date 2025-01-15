Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key safe box was smashed open in an attempted burglary at a home in a village near Chipping Norton.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that occurred on Elm Crescent, Charlbury.

At around 3.30am on Friday (January 10), the residents of the home returned to find that their key safe box had been smashed open.

No items were taken from the property although a car was spotted fleeing the location at around this time.

The car is described by the police as a small, dark-coloured hatchback-style car, with tinted windows.

If you have a doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist the police’s investigation or were in the area at the time of the incident, call 101 and quote the crime reference number 43250014095.

For tips on how to deter burglars from targetting your property, visit Thames Valley Police’s dedicated advice page on how to stop burglars at:https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/keep-burglars-out-property/