Jewellery stolen in Chipping Norton home burglary

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for information into the burglary.

The burglary happened between 7.30 and 9pm on Monday October 18 at a property in Banbury Road, Chipping Norton.

Entry was gained via an insecure window during the burglary.

Jewellery was among the items stolen during a residential burglary in Chipping Norton earlier this week.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson has confirmed a number of watches as well as items of jewellery were taken during the burglary.

Were you driving in the area of the Wheelers Car Sales roundabout in the direction of Banbury between those times? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously or do you have dash-cam footage that might cover the timeframe?