Jewellery stolen during home burglary in Banbury area village

Thieves broke into a home and stole assorted property, including jewellery in a Banbury area village over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

By News Reporter
Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:45 am
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 10:46 am

Offenders burgled a home in Wales Street, King's Sutton between 11am on December 30 and 3pm on January 7.

The unknown offender(s) broke into the home through the conservatory and stole jewellery and perfume during the burglary.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 using the crime reference number: 22000012854.

