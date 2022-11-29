Jewellery stolen during Banbury burglary.

The two burglars used a crowbar to open a back window of the property on Warwick Road at around 5.45pm on Saturday.

The first offender is described as wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, with white socks and the second is described as wearing dark Nike tracksuit bottoms, with a white horizontal stripe below the back of the knee, and blue Nike trainers.

Investigating officer PC Peter Hayward said: “I am appealing for anybody with any information about this burglary to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody walking nearby or who may have been driving in the area to check any dash-cam and video footage, and get in touch if it has captured anything that could assist this investigation. You can upload any footage directly to our online portal.

“Anyone with any information about this burglary should call 101 quoting reference 43220534403, or make a report online.