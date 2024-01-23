Jewellery, electronics and car stolen during series of burglaries in Chipping Norton and nearby villages

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police believe the burglaries – that took place in properties in Chipping Norton; Thames Street, Charlbury; Park Road, Kiddington; Hensington Road, Woodstock; and Fawler – may be connected.

During the break-ins, which happened between 1am on Friday January 19 and 5.30pm on Saturday January 20, the offenders gained entry by breaking windows and rear doors.

Police currently have no description of the offenders, but a suspicious silver vehicle was seen in the area near one of the addresses.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a series of burglaries in West Oxfordshire.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed one of these incidents or who may have information that could assist our investigation to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“We would also ask the public who were in these areas between the times listed above to review dash-cam and CCTV for anything that may assist."

To send camera footage to the police use the dedicated page here.