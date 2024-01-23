News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

Jewellery, electronics and car stolen during series of burglaries in Chipping Norton and nearby villages

Jewellery, silverware, electronics and a car have been stolen during a series of burglaries in Chipping Norton and nearby villages.
By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 17:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police believe the burglaries – that took place in properties in Chipping Norton; Thames Street, Charlbury; Park Road, Kiddington; Hensington Road, Woodstock; and Fawler – may be connected.

During the break-ins, which happened between 1am on Friday January 19 and 5.30pm on Saturday January 20, the offenders gained entry by breaking windows and rear doors.

Police currently have no description of the offenders, but a suspicious silver vehicle was seen in the area near one of the addresses.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for witnesses following a series of burglaries in West Oxfordshire.Police are appealing for witnesses following a series of burglaries in West Oxfordshire.
Police are appealing for witnesses following a series of burglaries in West Oxfordshire.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed one of these incidents or who may have information that could assist our investigation to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“We would also ask the public who were in these areas between the times listed above to review dash-cam and CCTV for anything that may assist."

To send camera footage to the police use the dedicated page here.

To make a report or send information call 101, quoting reference 43240030586 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.