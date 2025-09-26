Jailed: Vicious attacker who stabbed man in Bicester retail park was just millimetres from penetrating his heart

A vicious attacker who stabbed a man in Bicester retail park, with one stab wound just millimetres from penetrating his heart, has been jailed.

It was only thanks to the excellent work of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Service and South Central Ambulance Service, and medical professionals at the John Radcliffe Hospital, that the victim miraculously survived his injuries.

Tristan Burke, aged 35, of Woodpiece Road, Upper Arncott, was found guilty of section 18 wounding with intent following a trial, which concluded at Oxford Crown Court on July 19.

Returning to the same court yesterday (Thursday, September 25), Burke was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of seven years and 102 days for the attack.

Tristan Burke was found guilty of section 18 wounding with intent (photo: Thames Valley Police).

On Sunday December 29, 2024, a 37-year-old man was attacked and stabbed in a retail park in Bicester.

The victim was stabbed twice, with one of the stab wounds millimetres from penetrating his heart.

An investigation was conducted and Burke was arrested on January 2 this year and charged on January 4.

Detective Inspector James Holden-White, from Oxfordshire CID, said: “Burke inflicted very serious injuries on his victim in a ferocious and exceptionally violent attack, leaving him for dead in a retail park.

“Thankfully, due to the incredible professionalism and quick work of medical professionals, the victim survived his injuries, and is making a good recovery.

“Tristan Burke is a violent individual, and whatever his reasons for this attack, there is absolutely no justification whatsoever for his actions.

“He caused very significant harm to his victim, and showed little regard to him and I am pleased that Burke has now been held to account for his violent behaviour.

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate knife-carrying and the violence that often emerges as a result of knife carrying.

“We will always work resolutely to bring those to justice who seek to cause such harm in our communities.

“I hope that the victim will continue on the road to recovery and put this ordeal behind him in the knowledge that Burke will now serve a very substantial prison sentence as a result of his actions.”