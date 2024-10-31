A stalker who continuously abused and tormented a woman in Bicester - including calling her workplace more than 1,000 times in one afternoon - has been jailed.

Luke Gleeson, aged 37, of Mowson Lane, Warral, Sheffield, has been jailed for two years following a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday (October 29).

He pleaded guilty to one count of stalking involving fear of violence in the same hearing.

Gleeson was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187 and is subject to a restraining order.

Thames Valley Police, who carried out the investigation, said: "Between April 30 this year and September 20, Gleeson continuously abused and tormented the victim, a woman in her twenties, through consistent communications via phone, email and social media platforms.

"The victim and her family endured significant distress due to Gleeson’s actions and lived in constant fear of his threats.

"Gleeson frequently displayed an intense obsession with the victim, and once called her workplace more than 1,000 times in one afternoon to harass members of staff and leave messages for the victim."

Gleeson was arrested on September 24 and was charged the following day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sophie Smith, said: “Tuesday was a positive day for our efforts in tackling violent crimes against women and girls.

“It's important to note that stalking is a serious crime that requires swift and robust action. Throughout the course of his offending, Gleeson displayed no concern nor care for the victim's well-being, and I am gratified that we have managed to restore a semblance of peace and control for her and her family.

“Stalking is life-altering crime, and I hope the outcome of Tuesday's court proceedings demonstrates to the public that we, the police, are taking these crimes seriously and will do everything in our power to assist any victims seeking help.”