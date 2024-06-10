Jailed: Former children's entertainer from Banbury who was caught looking at child pornography
The court heard that Paul Hilton reoffended only four days after being handed a community order.
Hilton was initially caught looking at child pornography in Banbury on August 18, 2023.
The 61-year-old was charged with six counts of possession of indecent images. He was also caught and charged with possession of 18 prohibited images of a child and three extreme pornographic images.
The self-employed ventriloquist was handed a community order and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) on April 14 at Oxford Crown Court.
But four days later, Hilton - who was homeless - breached the SHPO after police found him in Oxford using an unregistered tablet to access chat websites and use incognito mode.
On June 4, Judge Ian Pringle jailed the children’s entertainer at Oxford Crown Court for 10 months.