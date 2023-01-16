Jailed: Drunk hit-and-run driver who hit boy at bus stop in Bicester and left him for dead

A drunk hit-and-run driver who hit a boy at a bus stop in Bicester and left him for dead has been jailed.

The 16-year-old boy was waiting for a bus, having just finished a shift, when Bruno Viveiros's Vauxhall Vivaro van left the road, before mounting the pavement and colliding with the bus stop at about 8pm on March 19.

The boy was knocked unconscious and thrown some distance from the bus stop, and was only discovered when passing police officers saw him lying on the ground.

Bruno Viveiros

The victim suffered life-changing injuries.

Viveiros did not stop at the scene and then collided with a traffic-calming island.

A trail of diesel was followed to the van, which was parked close to Viveiros’s home address.

Officers located Viveiros asleep at his home and he was arrested.

In custody, he provided a breath sample of 122 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath -more than three times the legal limit.

Viveiros, aged 40, of The Green, Chesterton, pleaded guilty to both offences at a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (January 13).

He has been jailed for three years after he was convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He has also been disqualified from driving for four years and will be subject to an extended re-test to regain his licence.

Investigating officer PC Harry Welch of the Bicester Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a truly shocking case that demonstrates the selfishness and appalling consequences that drink driving has.

“Viveiros has been given a three-year prison sentence, but I know that what happened that night to the victim, and the trauma he and his family had suffered is immeasurable.