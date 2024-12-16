Jailed: Driver who went through red light and killed elderly pedestrian in Oxfordshire

A driver who went through a red light and killed an elderly pedestrian has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dariusz Meczynski was driving an HGV on Oxford Road, Kidlington, just before 9.30am on October 20, when he failed to stop at the red light and hit the 74-year-old woman, who was crossing the road.

The woman died at the scene.

Meczynski, aged 51, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving.and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison, following a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Monday December 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dariusz Meczynski pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving.and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison, following a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Monday December 9.

Lead investigator Richard Thorpe, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Tragically, as a direct result of Meczynski’s driving, he failed to stop at a red traffic light and collided with the victim resulting in her death.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of all of us remain with the victim’s family and friends who have shown great dignity and patience while we brought this case to court.

“Meczynski will now have to serve a prison sentence, where I hope he reflects on this needless and avoidable tragedy.”