Jailed: Burglar who stole car from Brackley family while they slept - and then crashed it while driving at 100mph

A burglar who stole a Brackley family’s car from them while they were sleeping and then crashed it has been jailed.

By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 14:27 GMT

The man entered the house on Juliet Drive on July 24, 2022, and stole the keys to a Mercedes, which he then drove at speeds in excess of 100mph along the A5 before losing control and crashing near Milton Keynes.

Adam Spittles, previously of Luton, was sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown Court on Wednesday March 8 for the burglary and separate driving matters, resulting in a five-year and six-month prison sentence.

Spittles was arrested 25 minutes after the family woke to the sound of their car engine starting. A tracker inside the car helped the National Police Air Service helicopter find the stolen Mercedes.

A man has been sent to prison for stealing a car from a Brackley family home.
The burglar did attempt to run from the scene after the crash left the car on its roof, but was detained by officers a short time later.

Lead Investigator, PC Chris Perkins, said: "During this incident, Adam Spittles entered the home of the victim with no regard for anyone but himself.

"Someone’s home is the one place where they should always feel safe and secure, and people like Spittles completely violate this right.

"As well as this, he helped himself to the family car and drove at ridiculous speeds to avoid capture, showing a complete disregard for other motorists and leaving a trial of destruction before he eventually crashed.

"Even then, he thought he could get away from police but was detained a short distance away in a field."

"Tackling burglary is a priority for us so I am happy that Spittles was found guilty by members of the jury and handed this sentence at crown court."