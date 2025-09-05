Jailed: Banbury woman who abused her power of attorney position by defrauding elderly couple out of more than £900k

A Banbury woman has been jailed for abusing her power of attorney position by defrauding an elderly couple out of more than £901,400.

Susan Bruland, aged 57, of Keats Road, Banbury, was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Friday August 29, to five years in prison for two counts of fraud by abuse of position. She had previously pleaded guilty to both counts at a hearing at the same court on August 15

Bruland had her own book keeping business, and was a trusted friend of the couple she was power of attorney for. Between July 2022 and October 2023, in her capacity as their attorney, Bruland transferred a total of £901,498.23 from their bank accounts into accounts controlled by her, for her own personal use.

The transfers began on July 27, 2022, when £19,200 was moved from the couple’s joint account to Bruland’s personal account, the same amount was transferred again just a few days later.

Susan Bruland (photo: Thames Valley Police).

In September 2022, £18,000 was transferred from one of the vulnerable couple’s accounts to Bruland’s. This was later followed by numerous transfers until 30 December 2022, at which point the victim’s account was virtually empty.

In January 2023, a further £30,000 was transferred from the couple’s joint account, into one of the couple’s personal account, and then into Bruland’s account.

Police enquiries showed that in March 2023, Bruland had transferred £25,000 to two separate recipients who purported to work for an investment platform. Bruland began opening a number of bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets, investing £150,000 of the stolen money in cryptocurrency.

Between April 2023 and June 2023, Bruland continued transferring tens of thousands of pounds from one of the couple’s accounts into her own. Throughout May, Bruland sent £44,978 to unknown recipients, again as part of a cryptocurrency investment. Around this time Bruland’s account was closed by the bank due to fraud concerns.

Bruland was arrested by police on January 17, 2024, and told officers that she had borrowed the money from the couple to support her business. The police investigation could not find any evidence of any agreement in place between Bruland and the couple, or any record of how the money was invested or spent.

Detective Inspector Duncan Wynn, head of Thames Valley Police’s Central Fraud Unit, said: “This investigation commenced in 2023 when suspicions were raised in regards to unusually large transactions on the bank accounts of the elderly victims.

“Enquiries by the Central Fraud Unit identified that these transactions were being made by a third party, the defendant Susan Bruland, who had authority to act on the account holders’ behalf regarding financial matters as she had been granted Lasting Power of Attorney for them. Bruland was not a relative but a long standing family friend and appears to have been chosen due to her professional role as a bookkeeper.

“What quickly became clear was that Bruland was using the funds within the victims’ accounts to fund her own lifestyle and business transactions. Once the accounts ran dry, she was then able to continue this conduct by liquidating a number of the victims’ assets, including shares they held, again using them for her own benefit. She neglected to meet the cost of the care needs of the victims, leaving a care home being owed a substantial sum of money.

“In total Bruland took over £900,000 from two elderly vulnerable people she was given responsibility to act for. Bruland demonstrated a complete disregard for the positon of trust she had been placed in, and neglected the responsibility she held to act in the best interest of the victims. Bruland has offered little remorse or explanation for her actions.

“Bruland pleaded guilty to all charges due to the overwhelming evidence presented following a meticulous investigation by Detective Sergeant Katy Lewis and the High Harm Fraud Team. This substantial sentence of five years imprisonment shows that the offences committed were at the top of the scale for fraud offences.

“As the judge alluded to in their sentencing remarks, the defendant was given one of the most responsible positions there can be and callously disregarded this for her own means. The conviction and sentence of Bruland sends a clear message that those who exploit vulnerable people in our community will be brought to justice. We will continue to work closely with our partners to protect those at risk and ensure offenders are held accountable for their actions.

“This case highlights just how important it is to choose carefully when granting power of attorney. It is a powerful legal responsibility that allows someone to make decisions and manage finances on your behalf. We would urge anyone considering it to seek proper legal advice, only appoint someone you absolutely trust, and where possible ensure there is proactive oversight from more than one person.

“For those undertaking the role, it is vital to remember that power of attorney is a position of responsibility, not opportunity. You are there to protect the best interests of the person who has placed their trust in you. You should keep clear records and separate any transactions from your own. Always maintain the clear understanding that any action you take as an attorney MUST be in the interests of the donor. Any abuse of that trust will be treated as a serious criminal offence, as this conviction shows.

“Our priority as police is to safeguard vulnerable people in our communities. If you have concerns about how a power of attorney is being used, please report it — together we can prevent exploitation and protect those most vulnerable.”