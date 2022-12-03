Jailed: Banbury attacker caught after police traced his blood trail from the scene of the assault

WARNING: This article contains a graphic image of the victim’s injuries

Jonathan Stear, 39, attacked his victim, a 54-year-old man, in Middleton Road, Banbury, in the early hours of April 29.

Advertisement

The victim sustained serious injuries, including a fractured eye socket and broken nose.

Jonathan Stear

Stear has been jailed for seven years for the brutal attack.

Thames Valley Police said: "Stear was arrested at the scene and a blood trail and forensics linked him to the assault."

Advertisement