Jail terms for gang behind multiple thefts in rural villages near Banbury and Brackley

Four men responsible for the thefts of horseboxes, trailers and a caravan from rural villages near Banbury and Brackley have been sentenced.

Two of the four men have been jailed for their roles in a spree of thefts that took place across four English counties.

In total, the group was found to have been involved with the theft of seven horseboxes, two trailers, a caravan and a toilet block.

The thefts mostly occurred between September and November 2021 and took place in North Newington, Oxhill, Fenny Compton, Westbury and Turweston as well as other locations in Buckinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

PC Daniel Smith, of the Thames Valley Police’s Rural Crime Taskforce, said: “For three years, we have been investigating these criminals who have been plaguing rural areas of the Thames Valley and other counties.

“I am delighted they have been brought to justice for their spree of rural criminality across the country, which has had a big impact on countryside landowners and others.

“We will never tolerate this offending, and we will always work with our partners, both within and outside policing, to continue to make the Thames Valley a hostile area for rural crime.”

William Stokes Senior, 50, of Nine Mile Ride, Wokingham, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after a jury found him guilty of one count of conspiracy to steal and four counts of possessing criminal property.

William Stokes Junior, of the same address, was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison, which was suspended for two years.

The 26-year-old was also given 240 hours of unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal and five counts of possessing criminal property.

James Maughan, aged 63, of Middle Ground, Wheatley, was sentenced to two years and two months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal.

Ameet Saroay, aged 43, of Florence Road, Southall, London, was sentenced to complete a one-year community order and 100 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal.

The four men were all sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, July 3.

Another man, Sami Nafa, aged 32, of Kew Bridge Road, Brentford, London, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to steal in his absence, as he is believed to have left the country.

James Maughan, assisted by Saroay and Nafa, committed the thefts and then transported the stolen items to the Stokes’ home address in Wokingham, where they would be resold.

The first theft took place in Oxhill, on November 21, 2021, when two horseboxes were towed to the Stokes’ home address in stolen vans displaying false plates.

The following day, two horseboxes and a plant trailer were taken from addresses in Westbury and Turweston.

These items were located by the owners after they were advertised online for sale.

Police then found the address they were being stored using a drone along with another stolen horsebox from North Newington.

They then raided the Stokes’ address on November 26, 2021, and located the stolen horseboxes and trailers and a caravan from Fenny Compton.

Police are now appealing for help to find Sami Nafa. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or make a report on Thames Valley Police’s website, quoting reference number 43210527868.