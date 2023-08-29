'It's no deterrent to knife crime in Banbury' - Police Commissioner speaks out over sentencing of 'machete man'

The Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner has criticised sentencing of a Banbury man spared jail after a ‘machete’ incident at a town shop.

Matthew Barber said he was ‘shocked’ that Adil Taseem had walked away from court last month with a community order, electronic tag and community service.

He said many people would be disappointed Taseem had not been jailed for going armed with dangerous weapon onto the streets of Banbury.

“I'm pretty shocked,” he said. "Many people will remember this footage from May when a man armed with a machete was seen on the streets of Banbury.

"This video went viral across the country and Thames Valley Police in Banbury did a fantastic job. This individual was apprehended pretty quickly and taken off the streets. He's been on remand for two months because he was considered dangerous enough to take out of our society while he was awaiting trial."

Mr Barber said the judiciary were rightly independent but their judgements should not be ‘without comment’.

"I think in cases such as this, where the public will be rightly concerned about the penalties being imposed, we have to remember that sentencing has to have a deterrent effect as well as being a punishment for those who commit these offences,” he said.

A video of the incident, showing Adil Taseem walking down the street with the weapon and saying ‘continue recording, mate’, went viral on social media. The words on the image were put across the video by the person behind the camera. (Image: YouTube/Gibbzy1000)

“Carrying a knife is clearly dangerous; carrying a machete is unequivocally dangerous. The work done by Thames Valley Police to improve the charging process for those carrying weapons has been really vital.

"Operation Deter means that if you're carrying a knife, you are much more likely to find yourself remanded in custody and in front of the magistrate the next morning. But that becomes very little deterrent if the courts don't impose those penalties that are open to them.

"There are plenty of penalties already on the statute book – I don't think this is about changing the law. For carrying a bladed weapon I believe the maximum sentence that can be imposed at the moment is four years. That's a pretty tough sentence and we have seen some really good sentencing where individuals in Thames Valley, stopped by the police with weapons, have been sentenced for many months in prison.