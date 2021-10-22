iPad stolen during home burglary in Banbury area village

The burglary happened at a flat in Richmond Street, Kings Sutton.

The incident happened between the hours of 2pm on Friday October 15 and 6:30pm on Monday October 18.

The offender(s) were able to gain entry by using unknown means to force open the front door of the property.

An iPad was among the property stolen during the burglary of a flat in a village near Banbury.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police has confirmed an iPad and a bottle of whiskey were stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this crime take place or who may have any further information including doorbell camera footage / cctv /dashcam footage is asked to contact police by telephone on 101 quoting reference 21000607100.