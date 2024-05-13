Investigation launched following 'unexplained death' of man in van fire near Chipping Norton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation has been launched after a man in his 50s died following a van fire outside a closed pub near Chipping Norton.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the van parked up near the Greedy Goose on the A44 yesterday (May 12) to contact them.

Emergency services were called to a silver Volkswagen Transporter van on fire outside the pub just after 8am.

The fire was extinguished by Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service – but sadly a man aged 55 was found dead at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Mark Personius of Cherwell and West Oxfordshire CID said: “We are investigating this tragic unexplained death, which occurred early on Sunday morning.

“At this stage, we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances and do not believe any other vehicle was involved.

“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we have notified the man’s next of kin and they are being offered support at this very difficult time.”

Anyone who was in the area on Sunday morning between 6.30am and 8.30am and may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Thames Valley Police.

Detective Sergeant Personius added: “I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam, to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that could assist this investigation, which will be on behalf of the Oxfordshire coroner.

“You can get in touch by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240219677.”