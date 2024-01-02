Investigation launched following crowd trouble at Brackley vs Banbury New Year's Day game
The football game, which ended 3-1 in favour of Brackley Town, was marred by violence after reports of a small group of Banbury fans breaking through security fencing at St James Park to fight with home fans.
Banbury United FC and Northamptonshire Police have now launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators and enact stadium bans for those involved.
The board of directors at Banbury United said: "The club would like to make it absolutely clear that we abhor violence in all its forms, whether home or away, and will be taking strong action in relation to these incidents.
"We appeal to any fans who witnessed the incidents to please come forward and help us to identify any perpetrators. Any information will be received in complete confidence and can be provided initially by emailing [email protected]”