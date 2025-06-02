Investigation launched after taxi is stolen from Bicester town centre during early hours

By Jack Ingham
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 09:35 BST

A taxi was stolen from a Bicester town centre taxi rank during the early hours of Saturday (May 31).

Police are looking into the crime that occurred at around 2am at a taxi rank in Bicester’s Market Square.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone that may have dashcam footage of this incident.

“Please call 101 or make an online report quoting reference number 43250267218 if you have any information.”

