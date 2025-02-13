Investigation launched after reports of man in 'white taxi' following child to primary school in Banbury

An investigation has been launched following reports of a man in a ‘white taxi’ following a pupil on her way to a primary school in Banbury today.

Thames Valley Police are looking into the incident that occurred around 8.55am this morning (February 13) near William Morris School.

Details of the vehicle are unclear, but police say it was a white taxi and they said the man is described as having 'darker' skin and a black beard.

A spokesperson for the Thames Valley Police said: “The child was unhurt but shaken up by this incident and we can state there have been no other reports of a similar nature.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information that could help the police’s investigation is asked to visit the Thames Valley Police

website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Anyone reporting online should quote the reference number 43250073307 so that the information finds its way to the relevant department.