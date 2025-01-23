Investigation launched after man threatens woman in Banbury town centre

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:56 GMT
An investigation has been launched following reports a man threatened a woman in Banbury town centre yesterday (Wednesday, January 22).

Police have asked the public not to speculate about the incident on social media pages.

They are now completing CCTV enquiries in the town centre and hope to identify the man involved.

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a report circulating on social media of a male threatening a female in Banbury Town Centre on the evening of the January 22nd .

Police have launched an investigation following reports a man threatened a woman in Banbury town centre.Police have launched an investigation following reports a man threatened a woman in Banbury town centre.
“We will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so but urge people not to speculate/assume things they read on social media are true as this does not help with the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police quoting the crime reference number 43250035674.

To report information online, visit:https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

