Investigation into assaults on Banbury children after circumcision

A man has been arrested in a police investigation into physical assaults against boys who have been circumcised at home in Banbury.

Hampshire Constabulary is leading the joint investigation with Thames Valley Police into assaults against children in the town and Bristol since 2015.

Mohammad Siddiqui, 52, from Birmingham was arrested on Tuesday (July 3) on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Anyone with concerns about a procedure, the aftercare or the recovery or any information that might help police is asked to contact them.

Hampshire Constabulary Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Bitters said they are not investigating the practice of circumcision but if any criminality took place.

“This is a large investigation and we are already speaking to a number of people in relation to these allegations, however we would like to speak to anyone who may have information that can help us with our investigation or is concerned about a procedure which has taken place privately since 2015,” she said.

“We are asking parents or guardians of boys circumcised, or healthcare workers, who have concerns about the procedure, the aftercare provided, or the recovery to come forward.

“We are not investigating the practice of circumcision, we are investigating if any criminality took place relating to an individual’s actions when undertaking this procedure or the aftercare provided.”

Siddiqui was released from custody and remains under investigation – while an address has been searched in Birmingham.

Anyone with information can report using the HOLMES National Police Portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/826.

If this is not possible then call 101 and ask for Hampshire Constabulary quoting Operation Jetson.

Alternatively please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.