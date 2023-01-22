News you can trust since 1838
Increased police presence will continue at Banbury town centre house after officers discover drugs factory inside

A large police presence will continue at a house in Banbury town centre after officers found a drugs factory inside.

By The Newsroom
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jan 2023, 4:47pm

Police were called this morning to reports of a break-in at the property in Horse Fair and discovered that the building had been being used for drug production.

"You may have noticed an increased police presence on Horse Fair today (Sunday)," said Thames Valley Police.

"An investigation is ongoing and officers will remain in the area over the following days as enquiries continue."

