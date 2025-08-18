In pictures: Aftermath of the damage after crash in Banbury

As we reported earlier, officers were called shortly after 3.30am to a report that a vehicle had driven into a car which was parked outside a house in Woodgreen Avenue in Banbury.

This caused the car to collide with a house. No injuries have been reported.

Some residents were evacuated from their homes.

A 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Banbury, have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remain in police custody at the current time.

Here are some more photos from the scene.

Crash in Woodgreen Avenue, Banbury. The aftermath of the damage.

Crash in Woodgreen Avenue, Banbury The car has now been removed.