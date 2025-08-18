Crash in Woodgreen Avenue, Banbury.placeholder image
In pictures: Aftermath of the damage after crash in Banbury

By News Reporter
Published 18th Aug 2025, 16:28 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 16:37 BST
The vehicle that hit a house in Banbury has now been removed as police remain at the scene.

As we reported earlier, officers were called shortly after 3.30am to a report that a vehicle had driven into a car which was parked outside a house in Woodgreen Avenue in Banbury.

This caused the car to collide with a house. No injuries have been reported.

Some residents were evacuated from their homes.

A 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Banbury, have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remain in police custody at the current time.

Here are some more photos from the scene.

The aftermath of the damage.

1. Crash in Woodgreen Avenue, Banbury.

The aftermath of the damage. Photo: Submitted

The car has now been removed.

2. Crash in Woodgreen Avenue, Banbury

The car has now been removed. Photo: Submitted

The vehicle that hit the wall of a house in Banbury has now been removed as police remain at the scene.

3. Crash in Woodgreen Avenue, Banbury.

The vehicle that hit the wall of a house in Banbury has now been removed as police remain at the scene. Photo: Submitted

