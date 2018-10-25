Immigration arrests after 19 people found in trailer in Bicester

Ten men were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences while families are in temporary accommodation after 19 Syrian and Iranian nationals were found in the back of a trailer in Bicester yesterday (Wednesday, October 24).

Police were called to a layby on the A41 Oxford Road near Tesco to reports that 19 people were in the back of a trailer at around 4pm.

Ambulance crews took a number of people were taken to hospital for checks, a Thames Valley Police spokesman said.

Those who did not require hospital treatment were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and will be handed over to immigration officers for further investigation, the spokesman added.

A Home Office spokesman said: "19 people, who presented themselves as Syrian and Iranian nationals, were taken into custody by police as they had entered the UK illegally.

"The group included a family of six and a family of three and ten adult males.

"The families have been moved into temporary accommodation and the ten men are in custody pending interview by immigration officers.

"All of their cases will be dealt with according to the immigration rules."

Police officers tweeted to thank the people who donated food, including a box of Mars bars, to those found in the trailer while three 'Trauma Teds' were given to children.