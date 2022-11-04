Images released of couple wanted in connection with shoplifting and threatening offences in Brackley

Images released of couple wanted in connection to shoplifting and threatening offences in Brackley.

The incident occurred outside a shop on Wellington Road between 11am and midday on Saturday, August 27, when a member of staff was threatened after challenging a suspected shoplifter.

During the incident, a child in a pushchair fell into the road and as the man picked up the pushchair he continued to shout abuse at the shop worker, before the couple then made off in a black Vauxhall Astra car.

Police officers believe the couple in the images may have information that could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.