The police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to, following a burglary at home in Banbury.

The incident occurred between 6am and 7am on Saturday, August 19, when a man entered a property on Hamilton Close.

During the burglary, a rucksack and a wallet containing an amount of cash and a bank card were stolen. The bank card has since been used to make purchases.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Owen Farniss, said: "I am appealing to anybody who recognises this man to please get in touch with us as we believe he has information that could assist our investigation.

"If you are the man pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

"To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230373907. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."