Image released of man following alleged harassment incidents in Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 12th Aug 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 15:07 BST
An image of a man police wish to speak to has been released following a series of harassment incidents in Banbury.

Police say that a man attempted to gain access to the victim’s vehicle each day between Tuesday, June 10, and Friday, June 13.

The first time the man approached the vehicle, he was scared off by a witness.

On the second occasion, he was able to get inside the vehicle but did not take anything.

Police wish to speak to the man in the image, as they believe he may have vital information about a series of harassment incidents in Banbury.placeholder image
The third time, the man left a note on the windscreen with a message of a sexual nature.

All three incidents took place on Overthorpe Road at around 2.30pm.

PC Charlie Harrison, said: "If you recognise him, or if this is you, we would ask that you contact Thames Valley Police via 101 or make a report online, via our website, quoting reference 43250297048.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police directly, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

