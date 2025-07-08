Image released after steering wheel is stolen from classic F1 car during Silverstone

A CCTV image of a man has been released after a steering wheel from a classic Formula 1 car was stolen during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Northamptonshire Police have launched an investigation after the steering wheel was taken at around 2.30pm on Friday, July 4.

The steering wheel was removed from a classic race car that was being displayed at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Police wish to speak to the man in the picture, as they believe he could help with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000390674, to ensure any information gets to the right person as quickly as possible.