Image of man released following voyeurism incident in men's toilets at Banbury's Castle Quay
Police have released a picture of a man they wish to speak to about a voyeurism incident that happened in the men's toilets at Banbury's Castle Quay centre.
Police say a man used an electronic device to record another man under the cubicle door in the men’s toilets.
The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 5pm and 5.45pm on Monday, June 2.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Anyone who has information or footage of this incident should call 101 or make an online report via our website, quoting 43250271724.”