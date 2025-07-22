Image of man released following voyeurism incident in men's toilets at Banbury's Castle Quay

Police have released a picture of a man they wish to speak to about a voyeurism incident that happened in the men's toilets at Banbury's Castle Quay centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say a man used an electronic device to record another man under the cubicle door in the men’s toilets.

The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 5pm and 5.45pm on Monday, June 2.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Anyone who has information or footage of this incident should call 101 or make an online report via our website, quoting 43250271724.”