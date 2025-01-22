Image of man released by police after tools and jacket stolen from van near Bicester
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to about the theft of tools and a jacket from a parked van in a village near Bicester.
At around 12.38am on Friday, January 17, thieves broke into a Black Volkswagon Caddy Van on Rectory Close in Wendlebury.
Police believe the man in the image may have vital information about a theft that could assist their investigation.
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact the police on 101 or on the Thames Valley Police website quoting 43250027091.