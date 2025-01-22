Image of man released by police after tools and jacket stolen from van near Bicester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to about the theft of tools and a jacket from a parked van in a village near Bicester.

At around 12.38am on Friday, January 17, thieves broke into a Black Volkswagon Caddy Van on Rectory Close in Wendlebury.

Police believe the man in the image may have vital information about a theft that could assist their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact the police on 101 or on the Thames Valley Police website quoting 43250027091.