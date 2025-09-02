Image of man released after woman is sexually assaulted on Banbury's High Street

By Jack Ingham
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 11:52 BST
An image of a man the police wish to speak to has been released after a woman was sexually assaulted during the early hours on Banbury’s High Street.

Thames Valley Police believe the man in the image may have information about the sexual assault on Sunday, August 24.

A woman in her 30s was along the High Street when a man ran up behind her and inappropriately touched her over her clothing, before running away.

The police say the sexual assault took place at around 5.10am near the Leeds Building Society building.

The police would like to speak to the man in the image about a sexual assault that happened in Banbury High Street.placeholder image
Anybody who recognises the man or has any information that may assist the investigation is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101 or report information online, quoting reference 43250433753, at: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/

Anyone who doesn’t want to speak directly with the police can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

