Image of man released after vehicle stolen from driveway of Banbury home

By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Jan 2025, 11:45 BST
Police have released the image of a man they wish to speak to regarding the theft of a vehicle in Banbury.

The blue Hyundai Tucson was taken from an address along the Broughton Road at around 3.40am on Tuesday, January 7.

Police are hoping to speak to the man pictured or someone who recognises him, as they believe he may have vital information regarding the theft.

To report information that could help the police, call 101 or visit Thames Valley Police’s website and quote 43250008772.

